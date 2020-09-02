Billie Jo Clark Martin, 91, of Roxton, Texas, passed from her earthly body to a pain free heavenly body on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Stillhouse Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Paris. She is now walking those streets of gold on strong healthy legs with her loved ones that met her as she entered heaven.
Graveside services are set for Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Hickory Grove Cemetery, Noble, Texas under the direction of Roden Pryor Funeral Home. A time of visitation will be observed prior to and after the services.
Billie was born on June 2, 1929, to Clarence Jennings Clark and Velma Lois Tugwell Clark.
On Dec. 25, 1948 she married Morris W. Martin. To this union were born three sons, Dave, Mark and Bruce. Morris preceded Billie in death on Jan. 26, 2007.
Billie was a graduate of Roxton High School. She retired from Campbell Soup Company after 26 years of service. She then worked for Gene the Jewelers several years, before retiring again. She was a member of the Church of Christ.
Billie loved spending time with and cooking for family and friends. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, going to garage sales and just shopping in general. When she could no longer do these activities she loved a good competitive game of bingo.
Besides her parents and husband, Billie was preceded in death by her son, Dave Martin; sister, Emogene Terrell; brother and sister-in-law, B.F. and Virginia Clark; and brother, C.J. Clark Jr.
Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Mark (Paula) Martin, of Paris and Bruce (Leslie) Martin, of Blossom; granddaughter, Jennifer (Justin) Bounds; grandsons, Chris Martin, Jonathan Martin and Casey (Ashley) Martin; great-granddaughter, Landry Bounds; great-grandsons, Easton Martin, Cain Martin and Benjamin Bounds; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and very close friends.
