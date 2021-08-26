AUG. 24 to AUG. 26
FD Assist EMS
Aug. 24
8:02 to 8:39 a.m., 547 15th St. SE.
11:13 a.m., to 12:05 p.m., 365 42nd St. SE.
4:19 to 5:19 p.m., 13000 FR 137.
7:26 to 7:52 p.m., 663 Bonham St.
Aug. 25
12:01 to 12:11 ap.m., Cope Drive.
6:12 to 6:32 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Aug. 24
11:44 a.m., to 12:15 p.m., 1060 Durango Drive.
7:56 to 8:10 p.m., 722 3rd St. SW.
Aug. 25
3:37 to 3:57 p.m., 541 S. main St.
Vehicle Fire
Aug. 24
2:26 to 2:52 p.m., NE loop 286/Stillhouse Road.
5:47 to 5:49 p.m., 2800 SE Loop 286.
Grass/Brush Fire
Aug. 25
8:10 to 8:55 p.m., 3760 Clarksville St.
Aug. 26
1:50 to 2:21 a.m., 300 E. Garrett St.
First Responder-Paris
Aug. 24
9:08 to 9:21 a.m., 643 3rd St. NE.
9:37 to 9:49 a.m., 3025 NE Loop 296.
9:59 to 10:11 a.m., 1144 3rd St. SW.
1:42 to 1:50 p.m., 933 Connor St.
1:45 to 3:07 p.m., 244 28th St. SE.
2:48 to 3:13 p.m., 1239 15th St. SE.
8:22 to 8:32 p.m., 2366 Bonham St.
9:51 to 9:51 p.m., 2800 Lake Crook Road.
9:51 to 9:57 p.m., 421 Jackson St.
9:55 to 10:06 p.m., 1340 N. Main St.
Aug. 25
8:04 to 8:16 a.m., 3025 NE Loop 286.
2:38 to 2:56 p.m., 3-25 NE Loop 286.
2:56 to 3:12 p.m., 300 Clarksville St.
9:40 to 10:09 p.m., 74 29th St. NW.
Aug. 26
4:30 to 4:44 a.m., 1507 Belmont St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Aug. 25
7:47 to 8:12 a.m., 3591 NW Loop 296.
7:02 to 7:07 p.m., NE Loop 286/Pine Mill Road.
Public Service
Aug. 24
11:59 a.m., to 12:14 p.m., 3025 NE Loop 286.
5:24 to 5:35 p.m., 2325 E. Cherry St.
Aug. 25
12:26 to 12:56 a.m., 2460 Cleveland St.
9:14 to 9:26 a.m., 821 Pine Bluff St.
