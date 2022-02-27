When Chief Warrant Officer 3 Reginald Hughes retired from the U.S. Navy and returned to Paris in 2018, he had several goals in mind, including one day to be mayor of his hometown.
“I’m not going to be bashful about it,” Hughes said from his office at City Hall where he now serves as mayor pro tem, a position to which fellow council members elected him to a mere six months after the voters in District 1 elected him to office.
If a new council chooses him as mayor in 2023, after current Mayor Paula Portugal leaves office because of term limits, Hughes will be the second Black man to serve in the position, an honor bestowed on current Paris ISD school board president George Fisher in the 1990s when he served on the council 12 years, four as mayor. Once elected mayor pro tem, Hughes said he didn’t want “to be in the shadows” and decided, along with Portugal, to establish offices at City Hall. As retirees, Hughes said both of them are able to give a lot of time to the business of the city.
“Once I got elected, first I was just honored but then because I take this position very seriously, and because I’m retired, I can be up here, usually on a daily basis,” Hughes said. “If I can help people, I will, and if I can’t, I will explain why we can’t do something so that people understand the process.”
As equally as proud of serving his community, Hughes is proud of the 30 years he gave his country as evidenced by the decor in his second floor office.
There, one can find the many accommodations the commissioned officer earned during his time in service as well as those received at his retirement in October 2016. Included are letters from former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama among other state and national dignitaries.
Of particular interest is his collection of challenge coins, more than 100 in number from people all over the world. The exchange of challenge coins is a tradition rooted in civilization history from the Romans to the American colonials.
“There’s no doubt that military challenge coins are a big part of military culture and increasingly so in the civilian world,” states a January 2019 article in the Medals of America-Military Blog. “Challenge coins are a great way to boost morale, identify allegiance and are a terrific way to extend one’s appreciation by saying ‘thank you’ with a coin in hand and a firm handshake.”
Hughes’ collection is a good representation of the places he’s been and from the various ships and duty stations he served from Texas to New Jersey and from France, Italy and Spain in Europe to the Middle East and points in between during Operation Enduring Freedom in the Iraq War.
“One of my favorite ones is when I was assigned to the USS Harry S. Truman, and it contains his famous slogan, ‘the buck stops here,’” Hughes said. “It is from my first tour as a commissioned officer, and was given to me by the ship’s commanding officer when I left the ship.”
While at sea or at duty stations on shore, Hughes led a group of electricians and other technicians as leading petty officer in charge of all aspects of engineering, whether it be propeller, diesel engines, boiler, air conditioning or refrigeration. He credits his experience with giving him leadership skills and with giving him the knowledge to truly understand the inner workings of various city departments.
A product of the Paris Boys Club and a 1966 Paris High School graduate, he joined the Navy one month after graduating. While in service, he received six Commendation medals, five Navy Achievement medeals, six Sea Deployment medals a Global War on Terrorism medal, a National Defense medal and many other unit and service awards.
The veteran credits serving his country and “making my mother proud” among his greatest accomplishments along with being a supportive family member to his four children and three grandchildren who live in North Carolina, Virginia and Georgia, and to his mother, father, two grandparents and other family members in Paris.
In addition to his role as mayor pro tem, Hughes volunteers at the Paris Food Pantry, lends his support to the Boys & Girls Club where he hopes one day to serve on its board of directors. He is a current board member for Taylored Rides.
