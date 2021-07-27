A Lamar County jury convicted Jerimie Tyrell McDonald of the felony offense of violation of protective order two or more times within 12 months on Monday.
The jury returned a guilty verdict after hearing from law enforcement officers from the Paris Police Department that McDonald was at or near a residence he was prohibited from being at in October and November of 2020. The protected party also testified that she had lied multiple times during the investigation to both law enforcement and the District Attorney’s Office.
“I am thankful to the jury for holding the defendant accountable for his actions despite the victim thinking it was OK for him to violate the law. I am grateful for our justices of the peace who understand the purpose of these orders and issue mandatory Emergency Orders of Protection when appropriate and required by law,” Assistant District Attorney Kelsey Doty said.
“I join Ms. Doty in thanking the jury for their hard work in this case. They understood the purpose of a protective order is to keep victims and the community safe, and that someone should be held accountable when they violate that order on several occasions. I also commend the Paris Police Department for enforcing these orders and ensuring the safety of victims,” Assistant District Attorney Nick Stallings said.
The jury sentenced McDonald to eight years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice after testimony regarding injuries that were observed on the victim and his previous felony criminal history from Missouri. The trial was held before Judge Bill Harris of the County Court-at-Law. McDonald was represented by Clay Johnson of Sulphur Springs.
