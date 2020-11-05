Paris High School’s 2020 Homecoming pep rally concluded Tuesday night with the crowning of Queen Grace Perry and King Troy “Bubba” Jones.
Grace Perry is the daughter of Dan and Ellen Perry. Perry is the varsity cheer co-captain and a member of the soccer team. She currently holds the office of treasurer on the Student Council, the Spanish Honor Society and National Honor Society. Perry is the current Editor in Chief for the Owl yearbook and vice president of Althea Garden Club. Perry was escorted by her father, Dan Perry.
Troy “Bubba” Jones is the son of Cherie and Troy Jones, Sr. Jones is the senior class president and a member of the Owl yearbook staff. He is a member of the boys’ basketball team and has been a member of Cat Gut the last three years, where he holds the position of captain. Mr. Jones was escorted by his mother, Cherie Jones.
