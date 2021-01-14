Whitney Langley has been selected in an online public poll as the Paris Regional Medical Center Red River Valley Athlete of the Week
Langley was crucial for the Lady Bulldogs last week. She scored 17 points against North Hopkins, and then followed it up with 11 in a win against Cumby. And all the while, she excelled at running her team’s offense and facilitating other players as point guard.
