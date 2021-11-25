Denyse Theresa Mathews, 96, of Ennis, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Bluebonnet Rehabilitation Center in Ennis.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with burial following in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Denyse, the daughter of John and Corinne Pierce, was born on Nov. 22, 1925, in Dallas, Texas. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1943.
On Sept. 24, 1963, she married Jessie Clifford Mathews, building 21 years of family and memories, before his death on June 24, 1985.
Her parents; and two brothers, Arthur Pierce and John Pierce, also preceded her in death.
Survivors include her children, Fran DeLong Carona, Lorraine DeLong Altimore Wright, Larry DeLong, Rick DeLong and Jessie Clifford Mathews Jr.; and multiple grandchildren; great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
