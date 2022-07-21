PRMC Exterior

An exterior view of Paris Regional Medical Center, 865 Deshong Drive in Paris.

 Paris News File Photo

In recent months, Paris Regional Medical Center had moved to a mask-optional policy as Covid-19 cases began declining. With the rise of the new and highly infectious BA.5 variant, however, the hospital is again enforcing universal masking in its facilities.

The change in policy took effect July 20, and no word is given on how long it will last.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

