In recent months, Paris Regional Medical Center had moved to a mask-optional policy as Covid-19 cases began declining. With the rise of the new and highly infectious BA.5 variant, however, the hospital is again enforcing universal masking in its facilities.
The change in policy took effect July 20, and no word is given on how long it will last.
“We know COVID is now a permanent part of our lives, and we know everyone is fatigued with masking,” PRMC officials stated in a press release. “However, in our line of work, we must take any precautions we can to keep our team and our patients well.”
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
