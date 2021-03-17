James Patterson, 70, of Paris, Texas passed away on March 15, 2021 at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at Solid Rock Baptist Church with Pastor Lance A. Mann serving as officiant and the Rev. Aron Jenkins serving as eulogist. Interment will be held at Restlawn Garden Cemetery under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home.
