CDC Guidelines

Masks should be worn:

• By people 2 years of age and older

• Any time you are in a public setting

• Any time you are traveling on a plane, bus, train, or other form of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations

• When you are around people who do not live with you, including inside your home or inside someone else’s home

• Inside your home if someone you live with is sick with symptoms of Covid-19 or has tested positive for Covid-19

• CDC recognizes there are specific instances when wearing a mask may not be feasible. In these instances, consider adaptations and alternatives.

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention