Jerry Lane Miller, of Paris, passed peacefully on March 10, 2022, at the age of 77.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, at Providence Cemetery, with the Rev. Tiny Freelen officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery 30 minutes prior to the service.
Jerry was born to Marie Kelly Miller and Cecil Edward “Shorty” Miller on Nov. 28, 1944.
He grew up in Paris and the Novice area. He attended Lone Star School in Novice and later Paris High School. He eventually married and had three children. He worked at Campbell Soup during the ’70s and in the early ’80s at Wall Pipe & Concrete.
In 1981, he married Frances Campbell, and they made their home in Farmington, New Mexico. They enjoyed many years there including Colorado Springs. They enjoyed the people they met and worked with in some of the old west tourist towns and were always happy to have family visit. Jerry never met a stranger.
Jerry settled back in the Henrietta area of Texas in the late ’90s where he worked and retired from Midwestern State University. They lived there until his wife, Frances, passed away in 2017. Jerry returned to Paris in 2018, until his death.
Jerry is also preceded in death by his parents, Marie and Cecil “Shorty” Miller; brothers, Charles Wayne Miller and Cecil Lee Miller; one sister-in-law, Barbara Marie Miller; and one nephew, Daron Lee Miller. We all know they are enjoying their reunion today.
Jerry has one surviving brother, Tom Edward Miller; one sister-in-law, Barbara Jane Miller; his children, Jerry Lane Miller Jr. and wife, Sharon, and David Miller and Kimberly Daniel Miller; his niece, Terry Miller Hudson and husband, William; nephews, Chuck Miller and wife, Judy, Morgan Miller and wife, Mitzi, T. C. Miller and Nick Miller; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; along with a host of friends.
The family would like to give a special thanks to all the nurses that cared for him during his last months.
