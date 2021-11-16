Prairiland ISD stock

PATTONVILLE — Prairiland ISD trustees are to receive an outside financial audit report for fiscal year 2020-21 when the board meets at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Administration Building, 466 FM 196 S.

Other agenda items include the approval of a guaranteed maximum price for new construction at Prairiland Junior High and Blossom Elementary in conjunction with the May 2021 bond program, the casting of votes for members of the Lamar County Appraisal District board, approval of a migrant and English as Second Language report as well as district and campus improvement plans.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

