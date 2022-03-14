Paris police responded to a burglar alarm in the 1800 block of Lamar Avenue at 4:08 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found the front door glass had been shattered. Officers cleared the building and found no one inside. It is unknown what was taken from the building.
Officers responded to a second burglar alarm in the 2400 block of Lamar Avenue at 4:54 a.m. Saturday, where they found that someone had also shattered the front door to gain entry. No one was located inside this building as well. Police have not determined what was stolen in the incidents. Both incidents are believed to be connected and the investigations continue.
Disturbance complaint leads to drug arrest
Officers met with the complainant of a disturbance that occurred in the 2000 block of Kyle Drive at 1:39 p.m. Saturday. The complainant reported that during an argument with her ex-boyfriend, he pointed a pistol at her and threatened her with it. Officers found the suspect and found he had a previous family violence conviction. The pistol was located on a second person, who was also found to be in possession of numerous pills and a scale for weighing narcotics.
The ex-boyfriend was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor offense. The person found with the narcotics, a 28-year-old Paris man, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana of more than 2 ounces but less than 4 ounces, manufacture or deliver a controlled substance of more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams, and manufacture or deliver a controlled substance of less than 28 grams. Both were later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Cyclist arrested on felony warrants
A 42-year-old Paris man was seen riding a bicycle in the 1300 block of 19th Street NW at 4 a.m. Monday. He was riding against traffic and was stopped. He was found to have two outstanding felony warrants for his arrest charging him with theft of property of less than $2,500 with at least two previous convictions. He was arrested and later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Reno woman faces drug charges
Paris police responded to a suspicious person call in the 2400 block of Lamar Avenue at 8:24 p.m. Saturday. The suspect left the scene before officers arrived, but police found her in a vehicle in the 4000 block of Pine Mill Road. The driver, a 27-year-old Reno woman, was found to have two outstanding felony warrants out of Collin County. During the arrest, she was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and several suspected Xanax pills. She was additionally charged with 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance. She was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 207 calls for service and arrested 17 people during the weekend.
