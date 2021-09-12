Longtime Texas journalist David Money has joined The Paris News to serve as its new assistant managing editor.
Money has worked in newsrooms in small to metropolitan size newspapers in Texas, Florida and Mississippi, serving as a sports writer, reporter, copy editor and in management positions. He most recently worked as the editor of The Rockdale Reporter in Rockdale.
“My goal is to contribute to the high standard that is already in place in The Paris News newsroom,” Money said. “I am looking forward to reporting events in Lamar and the surrounding counties.”
Money is originally from Beaumont, where he attended Lamar University before moving to Austin to attend the University of Texas. He graduated from UT-Austin with a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Journalism degrees.
Money enjoys road trips in his Mini Cooper, talking with longtime friends on social media, and he has a lifelong affinity for Whataburgers.
“I’m excited to have a learned journalist like David to join us here at The Paris News. David’s experience as an editor will be a great help as we continue to train new journalists,” managing editor Klark Byrd said. “I invite the public to reach out to David with any news tips — no matter how big or small — and to welcome him to Paris, Texas.”
Money can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
