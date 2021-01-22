Services for Barry Keith Lee, 65, of Fort Worth, will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at Worth Baptist Church in Fort Worth. The Rev. Tyler Gillit, the Rev. Earl Sides and the Rev. Charles Payne will officiate. Burial will be at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 in Smith Cemetery in Rosalie, Texas. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 at the funeral home.
Barry Keith Lee passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 in Fort Worth.
He was born on Jan. 29, 1955 in Cleburne, to Earl Joe and Mary Frances Gibbs Lee.
He married Devonna Kay New on June 2, 2007 in Cleburne.
Barry was a maintenance engineer for Supreme Corporation with 15 years of service.
He was a member of Worth Baptist Church.
Barry is survived by his wife, Devonna Lee, of Fort Worth; mother, Frances Lee, of Bogota, Texas; step-children, Monica Grace and husband, Justin, of Burleson, Rebecca Sheldon, of Ulysses, Kansas; siblings, Joe Lee and wife, Jane, of Rowlett, Gay Fields and husband, Gene, of Bogota, Jenae Fast and husband, Charles, of Kempner, Victor Lee, of Bogota, Adam Lee and wife, Melanie, of Paris, Texas; grandchildren, Hunter Grace and Logan Grace, of Burleson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Barry is preceded in death by his father, Earl Joe Lee in 1995.
