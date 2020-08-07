The Rotary Club of Paris United recently inducted its Rotary Officers for 2020-21.
New officers are Julie Anderson as president, Alex Fowler as immediate past president, Michael Nickey as secretary, Brittany Martin as treasurer, Brenda Wells as public relations and membership, Martha Higdon for service project, Janna Davis as program chair, Andy Cobb for Rotary Foundation, Shawn Reeves as RYLA coordinator, Aubree Marino for fundraising, Mahesh Agarwal as Rotary International, Derald Bulls as director at large and Reeves Hayter as sergeant at arms.
Rotary's motto is "Service Above Self," and this past year, the club began new service projects to help the community. A blood drive was held for CarterBlood Care, and a competitive but fun "stuffing drive" between Rotary and Kiwanis Club of Paris was held for the Downtown Food Pantry. Girls Night Out, the club's annual fundraiser, set record attendance numbers and raised $21,000.
The majority of these funds went towards revitalizing and upgrading dental supplies and equipment for the Dental Project, which is the club's Signature Service Project. With the help of several local dentists, their staff and club members, the Dental Project serves many local second-grade students by providing free dental exams and sealants.
Each year, the club also purchases over 700 dictionaries to distribute to third-graders who use them to assist in STAAR testing. Funds were also given to Paris Junior College for scholarships at Paris Junior College, several local nonprofit organizations, and to Rotary International Service Projects, which include Polio Plus and the Guatemala Literacy Project.
Incoming President Julie Anderson, along with the new Rotary officers, have made increasing membership as their main goal this year. By increasing memberships, the club can better serve the community.
This new year brings not only program speakers about local events and interests relevant to the Paris area, but will include fun and exciting things club members can do together for the betterment of our community. The club meets every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at Tyler's Pizzeria on Highway 271 North and invites anyone interested in finding out more about Rotary Club of Paris United to join them.
For information, visit parisrotaryclub.com.
