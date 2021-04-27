A Lamar County jury sentenced a 32-year-old Roxton resident to 99 years in prison Monday after a one-day trial, according to information from the Lamar County District Attorney’s office.
A jury found Brady Allan Goss, a registered sex offender, guilty of solicitation of a minor, according to information from First Assistant District Attorney Benjamin Kaminar.
“The defendant used the Facebook Messenger application to contact someone he believed was a 14-year old girl,” Kaminar said. “Over the court of several conversations, he repeatedly discussed meeting for sex and described specific sexual acts he desired from her.”
Unknown to the defendant, Oklahoma law enforcement had control of the Facebook account and conducted a sting operation in partnership with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office. The defendant was captured at a meetup location and confessed to the offense, Kaminar said.
After hearing evidence about the defendant’s prior prison sentences for molesting a 12-year-old girl and failing to register as a sex offender, as well as his assaults on an inmate in the country jail and a Lamar County detention officer, the jury recommended a 99-year sentence.
“A 99 year sentence sends a strong message that preying upon children will not be tolerated by the citizens of Lamar County,” said Assistant District Attorney Kelsey, who assisted Kaminar in prosecution. “Lamar County is safer today thanks to this jury’s verdict.”
Lamar County District Attorney Gary Young agreed.
“The jury recognized that predators like Goss have no place in our community,” Young said. “We appreciate the close cooperation between our Sheriff’s Office and the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office in this case. The people of Lamar County should be proud of their law enforcement officer and jury for bringing Goss to justice.
