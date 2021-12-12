Billie R. Armstrong, 86, of Paris, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at her home.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Chicota Baptist Church with the Rev. Rocky Burrow officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
She was the daughter of Dewey and Dessie Renfro Vanderburg. Billie was born on July 21, 1935, in Forest Chapel, Texas. She married Cloyce R. Armstrong on March 30, 1956.
She accepted Christ and was saved during a revival at the Chicota Baptist Church in October of 1952. Her career with the North Lamar ISD spanned 24 years.
She loved her children, her brothers and her one sister, Gearldine.
She leaves behind to mourn her passing, her daughter, Susan Armstrong, whom she lived with for the last sixteen years; a son, Stacy Armstrong and wife Danette; daughter-in-law, Paula Armstrong, widow of her son, Roger; grandchildren, Heather and Kaitlan and Hunter and wife, Callie Armstrong; one great-grandchild, Parker Armstrong; three brothers, Neal Vanderburg and wife, Jane, of Phoenix, Arizona, Merrell Vanderburg and wife, Charlotte, of Powderly, and Jerrell Vanderburg and wife, Linda, of Sherman; sisters-in-law, Freda Vanderburg of Austin and Loretha Vanderburg of Paris; nieces and nephews, Terry Vanderburg, Michael Vanderburg and wife, Inez, Vicki Jones and husband, Jeff, Lorea Vanderburg, Christopher Vanderburg, Christy Cook and husband, Billy, Patrick Vanderburg and wife, Paula, Jennifer McEwin and husband, Chip, Wesley Vanderburg and wife, Shelley, Misty Birch and husband, Matt, Tanya Bean and husband, John, Tyler Vanderburg, Reavis Wortham and wife, Shana, Rocky Wortham and wife, Judy, Donna Loman Blackwood and Opal Loman Brown; along with a plethora of friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cloyce; her son, Roger Armstrong; parents, Dewey and Dessie Vanderburg; sister, Geraldine Loman and husband, Edgar; Larry Dean Vanderburg, Dewey Wayne Vanderburg and son, Alan Vanderburg, James Robert Vanderburg and wife, Henrietta, Jimmie Lee Vanderburg and infant daughter, Kimberly, Melissa, infant daughter of Merrell and Charlotte Vanderburg, her in-laws, Joe and Esther Armstrong, sister-in-law, Veda Wortham and husband, Sonny, and a niece, Valerie Vanderburg.
