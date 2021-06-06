Farmers Bank & Trust is expanding its footprint in Paris by adding a second full-service branch. The bank purchased properties at 2950 Lamar Ave. and 3010 Lamar Ave.
“We are thrilled about the new Lamar Avenue location,” said Jeff Nutt, Farmers Bank & Trust Paris market president. “It will allow us to expand our presence and better serve the Paris and Lamar County community. For 115 years, Farmers Bank & Trust has invested in its local communities, and this is just another step for us to provide exceptional, convenient banking services to our customers.”
The new Farmers Bank & Trust branch will provide full teller, accounts and loan services, a four-lane drive-thru and a notary. In addition, there will be a MyFarmers iTeller Interactive Teller Machine with live teller services available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, with 24/7 ATM services. A new café is also a part of the plan featuring a Starbucks brewer, free Wi-Fi, charging stations and a seating area where customers can relax and utilize mobile banking tools.
“We have really taken on this new, modern approach to banking,” said Joe Pieratt, Farmers Bank & Trust chief operating officer. “We want to connect with our customers, and we want them to feel welcome when they come to see us. We’re excited to bring our look and feel to Paris with a little added Texas flair.”
Demolition is set to begin mid-July and construction on the 9,000-square-foot space will take place immediately thereafter.
Founded in 1906, Farmers Bank & Trust is a community bank owned by the privately held holding company, Magnolia Banking Corp., headquartered in Magnolia, Arkansas. Farmers Bank & Trust now has over 20 locations in Arkansas and Texas, and approximately $1.8 billion in assets. Farmers offers a full range of deposit services, trust and investment management services, as well as business, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, residential and consumer loans.
To learn more, visit MyFarmers.Bank.
