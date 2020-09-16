Good morning, Red River Valley!
Hurricane Sally struck the Gulf Coast near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm today, and while that means little in the way of hurricane-like weather for the Red River Valley, it will affect our weather. Winds and temperatures are expected to remain pretty much the same through Thursday as the region resides well west of Sally and on the north side of a stationary front off the Texas and Louisiana coasts.
Today will carry a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms, mostly expected after 4 p.m. The day will be partly sunny with a high near 85. Cool winds will come from the north at 5 to 10 mph. The chance for rain continues into tonight, which is expected to be mostly cloudy as the low falls again to around 69 degrees.
Rain chances increase slightly Thursday to 30%, again with storms expected in the afternoon. The day will be mostly cloudy with a high of just 83 degrees as winds come from the north northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday night will see the low fall to a brisk 64 degrees thanks to some cloud cover and continuing north northeast winds.
It's the middle of the week — have a great Wednesday!
