Dr. Richard Wayne Nash, 78, of Paris, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. on Monday, July 19 at the Evergreen Chapel with the Rev. Buddy Barnett officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Dr. Nash, the son of Watt Lee Nash and Eva Lucille Anderson Nash, was born on Dec. 30, 1942, in Paris, Texas.
He graduated from Medford High School in Medford, Oregon. He then began working for the Texas Highway Department in the sign shop. After a period of time, Richard began his college education. He graduated from Paris Junior College and East Texas State University, now Texas A&M University-Commerce, where he received his Bachelor’s degree, Master’s degree and his Doctorate of Education degree. He also received many certificates including a certificate in Special Education. His career in education spanned many years including his time with the Prairiland ISD where he was Assistant Superintendent. He was a member of the Lamar Delta Retired Teachers and School Associates.
His parents preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife Cindy Ray Nash, whom he married on Dec. 30, 1963, building 57 years of memories; one sister, Sandra Ringo and husband, Bobby, of Oakhurst; two nieces, Sherrie Taylor and Stacia Hobbs; and one nephew, Shannon Hobbs; along with a host of friends including Jeremy and Lisa Callicoat, Paula McVay and Shelley and Curtis Adams.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Prairiland Education Foundation or the charity of one's choice.
