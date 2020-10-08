OCT. 6 to OCT. 8
Paris Police Department
Mallory Danielle McDade, 30: Criminal trespass.
TaShondea Janai Reed, 25: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Terrence Trenyay Williams, 42: Theft of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to identify a fugitive with intent to give false information, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Dakota D. Hughes, 32: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Jailon Dandre Garvin, 25: Motion to adjudicate guilt/unlawful carrying of a weapon, motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Bruce Jay Larkin, 38: Evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, violation of parole.
Ronald Edward Hostetler, 53: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group1, less than 1 gram, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jerry Lynn McDonald, 57: District court commit/driving while intoxicated, third or more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.