UPDATE, 9:30 a.m. Monday: Paris police investigating a fatal early Sunday morning shooting in the 3700 block of Pine Mill Road have arrested 33-year-old Adiel Pablo Vasquez, charging him with deadly conduct by discharging a firearm.
Police were called to 3740 Pine Mill Road No. 819 at 5:12 a.m. Sunday, where officers found a deceased 24-year-old man, who police have not publicly identified. Officers believe there was an altercation between the deceased and Vasquez during which Vasquez shot the man and fired bullets into a neighboring residence.
The investigation of the deceased man is continuing, police said.
_______
The Paris Police Department received a report of a shooting at 3740 Pine Mill Road No. 819 at 5:12 a.m. today. Officers arrived on scene and found a male deceased in scene. Detectives are on scene working the incident at this time.
No other information at this time.
