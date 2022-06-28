Phillip Ray Bettis

Phillip Ray “Phil” Bettis, 62, of Blossom, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his home.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with burial following at Bethel Cemetery in Red River County. Dr. Gary Reed will officiate.The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Phil, the son of Bluford L. “Lee” Bettis and Agnes Irene Lucas Bettis, was born on Feb. 6, 1960, in Clarksville, Texas.
He graduated from Prairiland High School in 1978. He then began working at Lone Star Steel before starting a career with Merico/Earthgrains. He retired from the company 12 years ago when it was under Sara Lee. During his career and following retirement, he worked in construction.
Survivors include his companion, Patricia Neal; two sons, Brandon Bettis and wife, Lori and Dustin Neal and wife, Keila; grandchildren, Addi, Charli and Sadie Bettis and Christian, Chandler, Rose and Bailey Neal; siblings, Elizabeth Brown, Linda Brown and Ronnie Bettis and wife, Carolyn; and numerous nieces and nephews; along with a host of friends including special friends whom he thought of as family, Darrell Loveless and wife, Kim and Gaines Price and wife, Beth.
Casket bearers will be Darrell Loveless, Gaines Price, Matthew Basinger, Charlie Vaughn, Brad McCoin and Rocky Latham.
Dad
You were the life of the party, a legend to some. If you ever had a bad day you never showed it. You had a unique laugh that could be heard across the room.
Dad, you were my post to lean on a best friend of the best friends. You were the toughest and most soft soul I ever met.
