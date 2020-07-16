Good morning, Red River Valley!
There's some scattered, high-based sprinkles happening in Paris at daybreak, leaving us with a somewhat gray and dismal looking morning. A 10% precipitation chance will linger through 10 a.m. We'll see the clouds part to leave us with a partly sunny day as the high gets to 95. Although heat index values will get to around 102 degrees, but it's not in the range of a heat advisory. Winds will come from the south southwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.
Skies will continue to clear as we head into the overnight period. The low should fall to around 76 as winds continue at 5 to 15 mph from the south southeast.
Look for the high and heat index value to return to today's levels again on Friday under a mostly sunny sky. Friday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 77.
Stay cool and hydrated, and enjoy your Thursday!
