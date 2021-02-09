FEB. 5 to FEB. 9
Structure Fire/Alarm
Feb. 7
6:01 to 6:16 p.m., 600 Bonham St.
Grass/Brush Fire
Feb. 6
8:47 to 8:56 p.m., 200 12th St. NW.
First Responder
Feb. 5
1:03 to 1:10 p.m., 210 Stone Ave.
1:30 to 1:40 p.m., 329 N. Main St.
7:45 to 8:02 p.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
10:03 to 10:30 p.m., 625 Bonham St.
Feb. 6
2:22 to 2:35 a.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
4:04 to 4:34 a.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.
6:04 to 6:15 a.m., 860 NE Loop 286.
2:44 to 3:19 p.m., 7765 FM 38 N.
4:15 to 4:24 p.m., 844 1st St. SW.
4:39 to 4:47 p.m., 1845 Polk St.
5:24 to 5:36 p.m., 3360 E. Houston St.
8:32 to 9:38 p.m., 1310 W. Campbell St.
11:07 to 11:19 p.m., 2518 Bonham St.
Feb. 7
6:59 to 7:29 a.m., 1030 Tudor St.
12:15 to 12:41 p.m., 320 Stone Ave.
4:09 to 4:26 p.m., 320 Stone Ave.
4:58 to 5:06 p.m., 2518 Bonham St.
6:49 to 7 p.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
11:29 to 11:45 p.m., 1123 12th St. SE.
Feb. 8
1:06 to 1:25 a.m., 658 3rd St. NW.
8:30 to 8:56 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
8:32 to 8:39 a.m., 330 Woodlawn Ave.
12:04 to 12:20 p.m., 3084 Mhaffey Lane.
2:32 to 2:46 p.m., 740 W. Brame St.
8:22 to 8:40 p.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
Jan. 9
4:13 to 4:35 a.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.
Vehicle Fire
Feb. 8
8:02 to 8:23 p.m.,
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Feb. 5
11:35 a.m. to 12:11 p.m., 4455 Lamar Ave.
2:32 to 3:01 p.m., 1700 Clarksville St.
Feb. 6
1:38 to 2:31 a.m., 987 FM 2820.
Public Service
Feb. 5
7:45 to 10:14 a.m., 2400 Clarksville St.
10:13 a.m. to 1:09 p.m., 2400 Clarksville St.
4:52 to 5:13 p.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.
Feb. 7
10:27 to 10:47 p.m., 410 32nd St. SE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.