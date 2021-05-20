MAY 18 to MAY 20
FD Assist EMS
May 18
11:02 to 11:08 a.m., 3538 Clarksville St.
11:08 to 11:34 a.m., 323 GWH/PHA.
1:52 to 2:09 p.m., 630 Bonham St.
2:04 to 2:35 p.m., 1130 16th St. Se.
4:40 to 5 p.m., 2130 40th St. SE.
5:32 to 5:41 p.m., 2790 19th St. NW.
6:01 to 6:25 p.m., 450 4th St. SW.
6:39 to 7:07 p.m., 1402 W. Washington St.
May 19
5:25 to 5:43 a.m., 450 4th St. SW.
10:49 to 11:03 a.m., 450 4th St. SW.
2:43 to 2:49 p.m., 1801 Pine Bluff St.
4:18 to 4:31 p.m., 450 4th St. SW.
May 20
12:04 to 12:21 a.m., 450 4th St. SW.
First Responder-Paris
May 19
8:48 to 9:04 p.m., 450 4th St. SW.
May 20
1:49 to 2:02 765 42nd St. SW.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
May 19
3:39 to 4:15 p.m., FR 195/NE Loop 286.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
May 18
2:34 to 3:04 p.m., 3100 FR 195.
Public Service
May 18
12:53 to 1:04 p.m., 51 W. Neagle Ave.
