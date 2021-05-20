Fire and rescue

MAY 18 to MAY 20

FD Assist EMS

May 18

11:02 to 11:08 a.m., 3538 Clarksville St.

11:08 to 11:34 a.m., 323 GWH/PHA.

1:52 to 2:09 p.m., 630 Bonham St.

2:04 to 2:35 p.m., 1130 16th St. Se.

4:40 to 5 p.m., 2130 40th St. SE.

5:32 to 5:41 p.m., 2790 19th St. NW.

6:01 to 6:25 p.m., 450 4th St. SW.

6:39 to 7:07 p.m., 1402 W. Washington St.

May 19

5:25 to 5:43 a.m., 450 4th St. SW.

10:49 to 11:03 a.m., 450 4th St. SW.

2:43 to 2:49 p.m., 1801 Pine Bluff St.

4:18 to 4:31 p.m., 450 4th St. SW.

May 20

12:04 to 12:21 a.m., 450 4th St. SW.

First Responder-Paris

May 19

8:48 to 9:04 p.m., 450 4th St. SW.

May 20

1:49 to 2:02 765 42nd St. SW.

Vehicle Crash with Injury

May 19

3:39 to 4:15 p.m., FR 195/NE Loop 286.

Line Down/Transformer Fire

May 18

2:34 to 3:04 p.m., 3100 FR 195.

Public Service

May 18

12:53 to 1:04 p.m., 51 W. Neagle Ave.

