John Mack Johnson Sr., 59, passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.
John Mack was born on Dec. 23, 1960 in Paris, Texas, the son of Delbert Dan and Modie Marie Pratt Johnson.
He graduated from Detroit High School in 1979. John Mack enjoyed his work life as a welder and a string line truck driver. From the time he learned to walk, he helped his dad on the ranch working cattle, hauling hay and helping his dad wherever he was needed. He treasured his memories of his dad.
John Mack married Belinda Ball in 1981. Belinda brought her daughter, Beth, to the marriage and together they had a son, John Mack Jr. He married Loretta Smith in 1989 and she brought her children, Brandi and Sarah into his life. John Mack loved these children as his own.
He was the best dad anyone could hope to have and was always there when he was needed the most. He was the only hell his mother ever raised. He was ornery and stubborn but had a heart of gold. He was a dare devil and loved to play pranks on those he cared about the most.
John Mack is survived by his wife, Loretta Smith; children, John Jr. and wife, Deana, Beth Drake, Brandi Shaw and Sarah Brewer; grandchildren, John Mack III, Jerry, Mia and Lucas Johnson, Garrett Pope, Rayna Brewer, Julien and Adrien Shaw and Ayden Johnson. Also surviving are two sisters, Phyllis Bryan and Kay Whitley; nieces, nephews and other extended family and many friends.
John Mack was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Leisa Brown.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home in Paris, Texas.
