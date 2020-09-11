Walter Earl “Snuchum” Maroney passed away in the early morning of Sept. 10, 2020, at his home with his loving family by his side.
Funeral Service for Walter Maroney, age 71, was held on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel in Honey Grove. Visitation was held one hour prior to service. The Rev. Duane Hamil officiated. Interment followed at Oakwood Cemetery.
To convey condolences or sign an online registry please visit coopersorrells.com.
