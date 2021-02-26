William “Curtis” Johns, 68, of Arthur City, Texas passed away on Feb. 13, 2021.
Memorial services will be on March 6, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Powderly Church of God. Bro. Mark Sanders will officiate.
Miller & Miller Funeral Home of Hugo is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.