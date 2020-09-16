Patrice Kaye Hinsley, age 62, of Honey Grove, passed away peacefully, with family at her side on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 after a short battle with cancer.
A time of visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bright Holland Funeral Home. Cremation is under the care of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Patrice was born on Feb. 23, 1958, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to Lawrence Alvin and Opal Ophelia Dunagan.
She married Donald Hinsley in 1981, building 40 years of memories together.
She ran a café in Blossom, Texas for a few years and raised Boxers for the last 18 years as a licensed breeder, she was affectionately known as “Boxer Mom”. She enjoyed riding horses and was a musician, playing the piano, guitar, violin and accordion.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Johnny J. Dickson and Robert C. Dickson.
Survivors include her husband, Donald Hinsley; three children, Tanishae Hanson and wife, Kelly, Stephanie West and husband, Nathan and Jayson Kyle Hinsley and wife, Ty; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Carol Ann Thompson and husband, Sonny.
To leave a message for the family, visit BrightHollandFuneralHome.com.
