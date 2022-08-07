Clarksville ISD logo

CLARKSVILLE - When the Red River County Commissioners meet Monday they plan to make the coming fiscal year’s tax rate and budget official. That vote will come after the start of the 8:30 a.m. meeting in the County Annex, 200 N. Walnut.

Commissioners also plan to consider appointing Jessica Humphrey as a county agent in the Texas A&M AgriLife program and consider approval of salaries,expenses and allowances for elected and appointed officials.

