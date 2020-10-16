Mary Frances Simmons, age 87, passed away peacefully at her home in Honey Grove Texas on Oct. 8 2020, with her family by her side, after a long time battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
She was born on April 10 1933. Mary was one of 12 children born to Herbert Eugene Vessels and Mary Fadalia Wilkinson Vessels.
They lived in the southern Fannin County farming community of Brawley Pool. She attended Bartley Woods School prior to graduating from Honey Grove High School.
On Dec. 17, 1950, she married the love of her life, Billy Jack Simmons. She and Billy Jack were blessed with three children, Cynthia Dianne, Sheila Kay and Michael Jack.
Mary Frances loved her husband and family, was a great cook, was a lover of animals and gardening, and would never turn-down a tasty dessert. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Honey Grove, and was retired from Earth Grains in Paris.
She is survived by Cynthia and Hossein P. Nikrooh, Sheila and Rick Hart and Michael Jack Simmons; and her granddaughter, Leyla Dianne and her husband, Josh Shipman; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. She is also survived by siblings, Leeman Vessels, Ima Gene Parham, Betty Anderson and husband, Milam.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sisters, Lorena Elizabeth Vessels, Opal Miller, Katherine Bell, Dorothy Hand; and brothers, James, Loyd, Edwin and Calvin Vessels.
She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Oakwood Cemetery in Honey Grove Texas on Oct. 17, 2020, under the direction of Bright Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Craig Clark officiating.
Memorials may be made to Oakwood Cemetery Assoc., P.O. Box 96, Honey Grove, TX 75446, or to the charity of your choice.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
