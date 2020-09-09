Herman Carroll Jr., 81, of Paris, known to his friends as “Junior”, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at his home.
A graveside service has been set for Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery Open Air Chapel at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Steve Gunter officiating. No formal visitation has been set.
He was born in the Atlas Community on May 6, 1939, to Herman Sr. and Bessie Harwell Carroll.
He is survived by his children, Michael Carroll and wife, Suzanne, Bradley Carroll and wife, Sheila, Brandon Carroll and wife, Veronica, Renee Ganaden and husband, Randy, Jason Carroll and wife, BJ; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Hill.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sherry Carroll; son, Phillip Deon Carroll; brother, James Robert Carroll; his parents, Herman Sr. and Bessie Carroll.
Online condolences may be sent to the Carroll family at fry-gibbs.com.
