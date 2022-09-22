David Merle Eaton, 62, of Paris, passed away on Nov. 6, 2020 at his residence.
A life Celebration will be at Wade Park on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at 2 p.m.
He was born on Aug. 18, 1958 in Paris, a son of Donald Sr. and Barbara France Eaton.
He married DeAnne Landers on Oct. 11, 2014 in Paris. He was in construction/masonry, a member of Highway 82 Baptist Church and The Eagles Lodge.
David, also known as “Dirty Dave” had a passion for motorcycles! He loved putting his knees in the breeze! He participated in numerous benefits and charity runs. He had a heart of gold.
He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Larry Raper; father-in-law, Claude Landers Jr.; siblings, Lisa, Ann, Donald; brother-n-law, Ronnie Landers; and nephews, Joseph and Joshua Eaton.
David is survived by his wife, DeAnne “De-De”; sister, Wanda Eaton; other family members, Lisa and Jeremy Callicoate and family, Randa and Patrick Heinz, Melanie Leonard and family, Richard Eaton, Donald and Tiffany Eaton and family, Billy and Kayla Eaton and family, Travis and Virginia Eaton and family, June France, Nora Landers, Glen Dale Landers, Benny T. and Stephanie Landers, Kim Landers and family and Diane and Jackie McQueen and family and The McManus and family. He is also survived by friends, JJ Caruso, the Devoe family, the Johnson and Wingo boys, the Smith family, the Clark family, Tari Hovey, Norma Mortimore and the Kelley family.
Known as “Poppy” to Mideya, Lea, Little David, Jasmine Makenzie, Ashley and Lindsey.
A special thank-you to “his brother from another mother” Robert “Bongo” Avila and Beverly Preston.
