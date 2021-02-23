Paris police responded to a fraud call in the 2900 block of Church Street at 10:24 Monday. The complainant reported that they had found four skimmer devices on the fuel pumps and was unsure as to how long they had been installed. The devices were removed and taken for evidentiary purposes.
Three more devices were located on pumps in the 2500 block of N Main Street. The investigation continues.
Lost items found at pump track, trail, 14th Street
A set of keys was found near the pump track at the Love Civic Center. A cell phone was found on the Trail de Paris, and another cell phone was found on 14th Street NW. If you lost these items, you can call 903-737-4140 to describe them.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 79 calls for service and arrested two people Monday.
