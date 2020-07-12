A large crowd is expected to fill a limited number of Covid-19 socially distanced seats when Paris City Council meets Monday to discuss the Beshirs Construction bid for concrete work.
At a July 2 meeting, councilors directed staff to begin discussions with the company to terminate the bid. The item appeared on the meeting agenda after an altercation a week before between an Anglo man, who exited a Beshirs Construction truck at Blankinship Oil on North Main Street, and a Black teenager. The incident sparked a protest the next day that blocked traffic for more than an hour.
Monday’s meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Councilors are expected to go behind closed doors after Citizens Forum and before discussing other items on the meeting’s regular agenda. Any action on the matter will be taken in open session.
The council also will be asked to join the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce in pursuit of a Red Bull Championship/Qualifier pump track meet in 2021, and approve Chamber of Commerce and Visitors & Convention Council 2020-21 budgets.
Other agenda items include approval of the appointments of a public works director as well as a contract prosecutor for Municipal Court; the appointment of citizens to remaining boards and commissions vacancies and the scheduling of a special meeting to conduct interviews for the District 3 seat vacated by former councilor Benny Plata.
Councilors also are expected to approve the termination of a cable tower lease with Suddenlink/Altice to be conveyed to American Spiralweld Pipe Co.; act on a resolution forgiving $116,000 in civil penalties on property at the corner of 19th NW and Plum streets; and, authorize a solid waste collection permit to MJ Outdoors LLC.
