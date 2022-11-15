Lamar County Commissioners received an update Nov. 4 concerning the tornado damage and declared Dec. 4-10 as Tree of Angels Week during a lengthy Monday meeting.
“Luckily, and by the grace of God, we only had 11 people taken to the ER,” emergency management coordinator Quincy Blount said of the EF-4 tornado, which he said stayed on the ground for more than 25 miles and reached a width of three quarters of a mile. “We’re showing 77 homes either with major damage or destroyed.”
Blount praised the rapid response of first responders and volunteers during the first hours following the tornado, and the massive number of mutual aid partners who came from several counties.
“We went from rescue mode into recovery mode in less than 24 hours, and that is extremely fast for something of this magnitude,” Blount said, as he explained rescue mode requires a search of all houses. “Recovery mode is going to take months just trying to get the debris cleared and for people to figure out what they’re gonna do next.”
Blount reminded the court that material donations to aid victims are being collected at CitySquareParis and monetary donations are being funneled through United Way. With no Federal Emergency Management Administration funds available because damage did not reach required levels, neither property owners nor the county can expect federal assistance.
Victims assistance coordinator Jane Adams and chief juvenile probation officer Darrel Bruce presented plans for the 20th annual “Tree of Angels’’ ceremony, which is planned at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at Central Prebyterian Church, 309 S. Church St.
“This honors crime victims and their families and just to let them know that they have the support and love from this community and that they are not forgotten,” Bruce said. “We’ve been doing this for 20 years, and we’re excited to be back inside after Covid.”
In other action, the court finalized a contract with Vested Networks for a new phone system with a “back-up failure solution” at the sheriff’s office and approved interlocal agreements with Franklin and Red River counties to house inmates as needed during cell door replacement work at the jail.
The court approved an agreement with a software company to provide a customized application for mobile phones to be used by the sheriff’s office for rapid communication with the public and a contract with Western Specialty Contractors for drone inspection of the courthouse parapet walls to provide information to the Texas Historical Commission in an ongoing effort to prevent water infiltration of the courthouse.
The court is to meet again at 3 p.m. Thursday to canvas the Nov. 8 General Election, approve an interlocal agreement with the state for motor vehicle title and registration equipment and consumables, and examine the possibility of a grant application for State Urgent Need funding for assistance with expenses to the county caused by the Nov. 4 tornado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.