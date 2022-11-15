Lamar County Courthouse Stock

The Lamar County Courthouse

 The Paris News

Lamar County Commissioners received an update Nov. 4 concerning the tornado damage and declared Dec. 4-10 as Tree of Angels Week during a lengthy Monday meeting.

“Luckily, and by the grace of God, we only had 11 people taken to the ER,” emergency management coordinator Quincy Blount said of the EF-4 tornado, which he said stayed on the ground for more than 25 miles and reached a width of three quarters of a mile. “We’re showing 77 homes either with major damage or destroyed.”

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

