Monte and his wife, Dalania Wise, have been married 48 years. They have four kids, seven grandkids and three great-grandchildren. They seem to genuinely enjoy spending every moment they can together.
The couple became Court Appointed Special Advocates five years ago. During this time, the Wises have advocated for 86 children, who are/were in foster care. Monte and Dalania appeared in court on 43 different cases, giving each child a voice in the courtroom.
When asked about their most memorable case, they agreed it would have to be the case they’ve been following for the last five years: three siblings entered foster care. Monte and Dalania consistently advocated for the siblings to stay together in placement. Finally, after a long waiting period, all three children are in the process of being adopted together. The Wises still receive phone calls from the children because of the relationship that was built between three young children and a couple who CASA together.
Monte and Dalania’s compassion to serve does not stop with CASA for Kids. You can find them volunteering at Paris Regional Medical Center, serving their fellow man at the Downtown Food Pantry and helping disabled children enjoy horses at Taylor Rides.
When asked how they find the time, Dalania just shook her head and said, “When it is important, you make the time.”
Monte smiled and agreed.
“I think we get more out of visiting the children than they do,” he said.
For the past five years, Monte and Dalania have taken their vacation and traveled all over Texas for CASA. Over the course of a five-day road trip and 1,300 miles, they managed to visit 13 different placements. Due to the growing need for foster families in Lamar County, a child in foster care may be placed hundreds of miles away from home.
CASA for Kids, of Paris, Texas, is so grateful to have such a selfless, caring and nurturing couple, as advocates. Last year, 223 children in Lamar County were placed into foster care. Due to the generous nature of our CASA volunteers, 100% of the kids were able to have a voice in the courtroom.
If anyone is interested in becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate, please give CASA a call or stop by for a visit. CASA’s staff will be happy to answer any question you may have. To speak with Misty Ricks, CASA Recruiter, call 903-706-6116 cell, 903-737-4346 office, or just stop by 2025 NW Loop 286 in Paris. There’s always a cup of hot coffee waiting for you if you would like to learn more.
