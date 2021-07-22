Paris police responded to a vehicle theft at 3:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of 41st Street SW. Just prior to responding to this incident, officers were dispatched to a suspicious persons call in the immediate area. The caller described two men who had attempted to enter a residence but left in a silver Dodge pick-up. The Dodge is the vehicle that was later reported stolen.
The stolen vehicle was located a few hours later in Fannin County and at least one person was found in the vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 84 calls for service and arrested three people Wednesday.
