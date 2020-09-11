Ricky Alvin Butler, age 70, of Cleburne, Texas, died on Sept. 5, 2020.
He was born on May 4, 1950, in Deport, Texas, to Kathryn and Richard Bill Butler.
Ricky proudly served in the US Army during Vietnam. He received many medals which included the Service and Campaign Medal, Vietnam Gallantry Cross, Expert Badge with Automatic Rifle Bar, the Sharpshooter Badge with Rifle Bar, and Aircraft Crewman Badge. Ricky was also an amazing woodworker, he enjoyed hand crafting, fishing, playing his guitar and going to casinos with his lovely wife.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Mary Louise Butler; children, Wesley Butler, Ricky Dolan Butler, Randall Farley Butler, Bobby Pena, Mario Dion Pena, Roger Shea Pena and Eric Jason Pena'; sisters, Wynell Bratcher and Susan Butler Johnson; 17 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many more cherished family members and friends.
The family will be receiving friends from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., with a funeral service at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Jeter & Son Funeral Home, Dallas, Texas. Military Honors and Interment will follow at Dallas/Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas, Texas.
