Officers and EMS responded to a disturbance call in the 1200 block of 15th Street SE, where it was reported that a man was actively assaulting a woman. The first officer on scene saw the man assaulting a woman.
As EMS treated the woman, the officer attempted to take the man into custody. He resisted arrest but was subdued and taken into custody. The woman, who had sustained injury, was taken to Paris Regional Medical Center. The man was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, assault family/household member impede breath and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Paris Police Department Jail. The investigation will continue.
Man jailed on felony parole warrant
A Paris police officer responded to a narcotics violation in the 3500 block of NE Loop 286 and saw the suspects leaving the scene. The officer spoke with a man and a woman in a vehicle in the 3100 block of NE Loop 286. The man was identified as a 49-year-old with an outstanding felony parole violation warrant. He was arrested, booked into the Paris Police Department jail and later taken to the Lamar County jail.
Debit card fraud under investigation
A Paris police officer responded to a fraud call during which the complainant reported that her debit card was mistakenly left in the 300 block of 20th Street NE. She later found that unauthorized transactions, exceeding $1,000, had been made to her account by an unauthorized person using her debit card. The case has been forwarded to the investigation division.
Calls for service: The Paris Police Department responded to 83 calls for service and made four arrests Tuesday.
Although Covid-19, supply chain issues, inflation and labor shortages may slow or derail Texas’ economic train, State Comptroller Glenn Hegar is forecasting $24 billion in extra revenue during the current two-year budget period, The Texas Tribune reported. Candidates running for office will be able to point to the surplus as a way of funding proposals like lowering property taxes. What would be your priority for the state’s surplus funds?
