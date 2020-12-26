Jeff Ford, 54, of the Maxey Community, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020.
Memorial services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. Brad Crosswhite officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Jeff was born Dec. 31, 1965, to Harold and Patsy Ford. He worked for 20 years as a finance recovery specialist before retiring and moving home to care for his aging father. Jeff spent his time working and caring for his cattle and giving unsolicited advice to anyone he thought might need it. Jeff loved to talk. He talked fast and he talked to everyone. He had a giving heart and wanted the best for those he loved.
Jeff is survived by his sisters, Jami Roper and Joi Roberts; nieces, Cali Werner and Carter Brumley; and great-nephew Creed Flippen.
Jeff will be missed by special friends, Jennifer Ellison, Brian and April Brumley and their three ‘Little’s’, McKayla, Cassidy and Kaidyn. Jeff loved and was loved by a long list of lifelong friends and extended family.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
