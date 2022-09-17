Funeral services for Kristy LuAna Gordon Farr, age 65, of Bonham, Texas, will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Northside Church of Christ in Bonham, where Kristy had attended and was a member for many years. Johnny Robertson, her brother-in-law, will officiate the service.
Kristy passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.
Kristy was born on May 15, 1957 to George Graham Gordon and Jo Massey Gordon in Clarksville, Texas. From that day forward, Kristy’s one brand of love-laughter, and mischief entered the Gordon household. She never met a stranger, and her heart was set to give, and give in abundance of herself and her means.
She married Patrick Farr on Nov. 30, 1985, in Clarksville, Texas. He preceded her in death on Jan. 23, 2010.
Kristy attended Bogata Schools where she graduated from Rivercrest High School in 1975. She obtained a bachelor’s degree from Abilene Christian University, and her master’s degree from East Texas State University. Kristy began and ended her career as a Speech and Language Pathologist with Bonham ISD. While in the hospital in May, Kristy watched as she was named a recipient of the Warrior Heart Award for 2021-2022. She was blessed to be able to touch the lives and hearts of so many children “her kids”, in the last 44 years.
She is survived by her mother, Jo Massey Gordon; sisters, Beth McIntosh and Lori Robertson (Johnny); niece, Chay Shrewsberry (David); nephews, Caleb Robertson (Arielle) and Micah Robertson (Christina); great-nephews, Tanner Shrewsberry (Emma) and the newest, Caleb’s son, Everett Robertson. Also surviving, a sister of choice, Staci Brooks Chappell and Dalton Smith, who stole her heart when he was three; sisters-in-law, Marian Westmorland (Barry) and children, Brianna and Brooke, Tonya Kountz (Jerry) and children, Stefanie, Brandon, Dustin and their spouses and children; aunts, Ann Jewett and family and Alice Eberhardt and family. In addition to her dearly loved cousins from the Massey and Gordon sides; Jane, her secret-keeper for 44 years; Tamara, her “right hand girl”, and her traveling sisters, Liz, Linda and Leean, and Phyllis, who was always there for her.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her father, George Gordon; grandparents, Lillie and Leonard Massey, George Gordon Sr. and Maude and Luther Jewett; brother-in-law, Ken McIntosh; aunt, Sue Gordon Stafford (Bert); uncle, Joe Billy Gordon, uncle, Ike Jewett, uncle, George Eberhardt; and other beloved family members.
Honorary pallbearers are Caleb Robertson, David Shrewsberry, Tanner Shrewsberry, Everett Robertson, Dalton Smith, Joey Capetillo, Stan Baker, Zack Baker, Jeff Whatley, Dr. Don Wynn, Wayne Watson and the men of the Northside Church of Christ congregation.
Visitation will be on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 at Northside Church of Christ in Bonham, Texas from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Martinsville Church of Christ Missions, PO Box 1187, Martinsville, VA 24114, and help a child you see in need.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham, Texas.
