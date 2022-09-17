Kristy LuAna Gordon Farr

Kristy LuAna Gordon Farr

Funeral services for Kristy LuAna Gordon Farr, age 65, of Bonham, Texas, will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Northside Church of Christ in Bonham, where Kristy had attended and was a member for many years. Johnny Robertson, her brother-in-law, will officiate the service.

Kristy passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.