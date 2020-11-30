Carol Wicker Lampard, 79, of Annona, Texas, departed her loving family and went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
Carol was born on March 25, 1941, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Hansel and Isabel Wicker.
On June 5, 1959 Carol married the love of her life Jerry Lampard and they had three beautiful children together, Pam, Mona and Roger.
She was an exceptional wife, mother and grandmother. Carol’s family was the most important thing to her and she taught everyone the beautiful love of Jesus Christ and showed us all by example how to love like he did.
Carol retired from the Clarksville School System with 19 years of service. She was a dedicated member of the Lamar County Deaf Association and supported them for many years.
Some of Carol’s best memories were at their home in Clarksville where she enjoyed all the grandkids coming to ride horses, work cattle, take a picnic lunch and play in the creek. She also enjoyed going to numerous rodeos and livestock shows with Jerry. She was a long time Member of the Annona United Methodist Church, as she was a devout Christian and follower of Christ.
She had a passion for singing gospel music and recorded two albums. She loved the many travels she and Jerry went on for her to perform and share the gospel through her music. The most exciting venue she sang at was in 1996 when she performed a 45 minute program at the State Fair of Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Roger Lampard; sister, Joan Pendleton; sister-in-law, Eileen Wicker; mother-in-law, Adell Humphrey; sister-in-law, Peggy Strange.
Survived by her husband of 61 years, Jerry Lampard, of Annona, Texas; two daughters, Pam Stout, of Paris, Texas and Mona Lampard, of Clarksville, Texas; brother, John Wicker, of Louisville, Kentucky; sister-in-law, Gloria Kidd, of Denver City, Texas; and a dear cousin, Booty Chilton, of Louisville, Kentucky; grandchildren, Jeremy, Keri, Tonya and husband, David, Zach and wife, Jenny, Brandi, Macy, Samantha and Jacob; great-grandchildren, Maddison, Stoney, Sadera, Kayla, Gage, Hunter, Lane, Jase, Kenadie, Divinity, Kayden, Laura and Evaleigh; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Carol was a role model to many, an inspiration to most, and will be dearly missed by her family.
Funeral services are set for 2 p.m.on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Lindeman Chapel of Clarksville Funeral Home, with the Rev. Don Shovan, the Rev. Bob Bush and the Rev. Dink Benton, officiating. Burial will follow in Lone Star Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home. Covid-19 restrictions apply.
The family will receive friends one hour before service time at Clarksville Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
