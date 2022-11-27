Part of Clarksville’s long history will be on display Dec. 4 when the P.R.I.D.E. Association presents the Christmas Tour of Homes and Churches from 1 to 4 p.m.
This year there are four city landmarks on the tour and people can join the tour by paying $15 at any one of the four stops on the fundraising tour.
One, the Lennox House, was the longtime home of the prominent Lennox family, and another was once an Episcopal church and is now a townhome, still another is a longtime church and the fourth one is Conlan Cab & Grocery at 204 N. Pecan.
According to information from Jim Clark, president of State Bank in Clarksville, First Presbyterian Church Congregation is the oldest Protestant congregation in Texas having continuous service since the 1830s.
“It was in 1833-34 that the Reverend Milton Estill and a small group of Tennessee immigrants, including the Latimer, Bagby, Moore, Hamilton, and Watkins families met under an oak tree and organized the Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church, some three or four miles northeast of Clarksville in what is now Red River County, Texas. The name was taken from their home church in Tennessee,” Clark wrote in an email.
The current church was built in 1905 and the Pilcher pipe organ was given to the congregation by the Will Moore family in 1917. A Sunday School addition and basement were added in 1923. In 1961-62, the Christian Education Building was erected. In 1966, the Texas Historical Commission placed a Landmark Medallion on the building, according to Clark’s email.
The historic Charles D. and Sallie Bagby Lennox House at 601 West Broadway was completed in 1897, according to a history provided by Clark.
The home is in the Queen Anne Victorian style and in 1917 the portico, the downstairs sunroom, upstairs sleeping porch and garage were added and tile was fitted on the porch.
The Lennoxes had four children, but only three lived to adulthood.
The home and entire contents were given to the Historical Society in the early 1990s and is home to the Lennox Foundation. The home is decorated much as a family home would be and is very livable. All contents in the home are Lennox family items and include items from their travels throughout the western United States.
The building on Main Street that was first an Episcopal church and then a venue for musicals and other singing events was built in 1927 and is now a home in town for Kathy Barber, a member of P.R.I.D.E.
Clark said that the building served as a church until the late 1980s,
After the building stopped being a meeting place for the Episcopal congregation in Clarksville, the historical society acquired i and for about 20 years there were monthly entertainment programs with singers, harpists, pianists, and county and classical music.
That is how it got its name, the Old Church Theatre, Clark said.
First Presbyterian Church is at 106 S. Pecan. Conlan Cab & Grocery is 204 N. Pecan. The townhome that was once a church, then the Old Church Theatre is at 501 W. Main.
Mayor Ann Rushing, who is the current president of P.R.I.D.E., is following in the footsteps of her mother, the late Hazel Kelly who was the association’s first president and served in that position for many years. In fact, her family has long been involved with the group, her late dad, James Kelly, was active and her sister, Barber, is the current vice president.
“P.R.I.D.E. has always been known for its endless efforts toward beautification, economic development through historic preservation and constant cleanup efforts,” Rushing said. “There are great people in our P.R.I.D.E. association that strive to carry on the work once started in 1988 by a group of civic minded people that wanted to make a difference. We have 15 active members, all very involved in the community and wearing numerous hats.
“They are to be commended for all the love, time and effort put forth to this city a better place to live, work and play,” she said. “They lead by example and never ask for recognition, but deserve to be recognized daily.”
