Bailey Intermediate School at North Lamar ISD has announced the winners of its annual Science Fair. Winners at the fifth grade level and first and second place at the fourth grade level will move on to compete at the regional contest, to be at Region 8 ESC later this school year.
At the fifth grade level, tied for third place were Liam Broadway, with the project Nails Versus Liquid and Vivian Foreman, with the project Which Ball Bounces Higher. Second place was awarded to Jayce Smith’s project entitled Let’s Attract Together. First place went to Addison Neisler’s project Anodizing Titanium.
Winners at the fourth grade level included Payton Davis at fourth place with the project Elephant Tooth Paste; Kate Hughes at third place with the project Sugar Science; Haley Hughes at second place with the project How Much Salt to Make an Egg Float; and Jacob Doughty at first place with the project How Many Chops.,
Judges for the fair were North Lamar science teachers Callie Johnson, Julie Laughlin and Amber Soliz.
A new survey from MTV Entertainment Group and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found 46% of Americans in Generation Z, those age 13 to 24, said the pandemic has made it harder to pursue their education or career goals, compared to 36% of Millennials and 31% of Generation X. Have you experienced similar negative impacts from the pandemic?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.