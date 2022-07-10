BOGATA - City Council members plan to discuss and possibly take action on a matter concerning a council member elected in May when they meet at 7 p.m. Monday in the community center, 201 NW 2nd St.
There is a question of whether the qualification of a current council member is in line with Local Government Code 22.007, which states, “If a municipal officer-elect fails to qualify for office within 30 days after the date of the officer’s election, the office is considered vacant”, and that the status of member occupying the seat is only valid under the holdover provision” in the Texas Constitution and can only occupy that seat until it’s filled by appointment or special election.
The council also plans to discuss and vote on digital AMI water meters, fencing and securing area around water tower and controls, securing dumpster area and impound lot, improve operations at the Sewer Treatment Plant and additional street improvements. The total grant funds for projects is $263,396.
There is a scheduled vote on developing an ordinance or resolution designating the administrative authority of the mayor, as it relates to the day-to-day operations of the city, which would include employment responsibilities and other business operations.
