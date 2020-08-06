Texas Comptroller Glenn Hagar announced the annual School Sales Tax Holiday will take place Friday through Sunday.
The annual event exempts sales taxes on qualified school items, including clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks, priced below $100, which saves shoppers $8 per $100 they spend.
“Even though significant uncertainty remains for our public and private schools as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the sales tax holiday is a perfect opportunity to save money on school supplies and other tax-free items at a time when many Texans are carefully monitoring their family finances,” Hegar said. “Online shopping is covered, so I encourage all Texans to shop online or practice social distancing when making in-store purchases. We want folks to stay safe while saving money.”
For the full list of qualifying items, visit texastaxholiday.org.
