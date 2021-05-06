MAY 4 to MAY 5
Structure Fire,Alarm, Smoke
May 4
10:34 to 10:57 p.m., 200 13thSt. SE.
May 5
3:32 to 3:39 p.m., 1518 Lamar Ave.
May 6
3:10 to 3:31 a.m., 248 2nds St. SW
First Responder-Paris
May 4
8:43 to 9:11 a.m., 4075 Old Bonham Road.
11:30 to 11:48 a.m., 615 25th St. SW.
2:55 to 3:04 p.m., 740 23rd St. SE.
4:05 to 4:33 p.m., 3090 Clarksville St.
6:54 to 7:14 p.m., 23rd Street NW.
8:17 to 8:40 p.m., 2675 41st St. SE.
May 5
8:33 to 8:52 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
9:37 to 9:57 a.m., 3855 Lamar Ave.
9:59 to 10:52 a.m., 3605 NE Loop 286.
12:20 to 12:24 p.m., 2930 Old Bonham Road.
12:33 to 12:51 p.m., 3000N.Main St.
2:45 to 3:02 p.m., 440 Grand Ave.
3:16 to 3:28 p.m., 420 Grand Ave.
10:23 to to 10:37 p.m., 636 8th St. SE.
11:07 to 11:20 p.m., 3560 NE Loop 286.
May 6
12:12 to 12:34 a.m., 2466 FR 137.
1:19 to 1:35 a.m., 705 E. Sherman St.
5:51 to 6:02 a.m., 825 S. Main St.
Haz-Mat Incident
May 5
9:09 to 9:44 a.m., 1400 E. Sherman St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
May 4
3:43 to 4:07 p.m., 10th Street/Lamar Avenue.
Public Service
May 4
7:48 to 8:02 a.m., 3205 NE Loop 286.
9:49 to 10:04 a.m., 729 23rd St. SE.
10:05 to 10:04 a.m., 3920 Sage Trail Drive.
May 5
8:44 to 9:01 p.m., 320 Stone Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.